Letang, Hornqvist lead Penguins past Stars

Kris Letang scored twice and Patric Hornqvist had a goal and two assists Friday to give Pittsburgh Penguins their fifth straight win, 4-2 over the visiting Dallas Stars. Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who have the longest active winning streak in the NHL.

Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 22 of 24 Stars shots. John Klingberg had a goal and an assist, and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which has lost five straight and has just one win in nine games. Anton Khudobin made 29 saves.

At 5:10 of the second, Hintz gave the Stars a 1-0 lead. Jamie Benn, from just shy of the center red line, passed ahead. The puck clicked off the stick of Pittsburgh defenseman John Marino and ahead to Hintz, who worked to be onside and accept the puck for a short break away. He snapped the puck past Murray blocker side. The Penguins tied it at 17:36 of the second. Hornqvist, while falling near the crease, got a good swat at the puck to send it toward the right point. Marcus Pettersson shot the puck toward a crowd.

McCann -- who in the first period spent some time on the bench in pain after getting hit in the right arm by a shot -- extended his stick into the slot and deflected the puck past Khudobin. At 6:34 of the third, Letang got the puck from Dominik Simon at the top of the left circle. As he patiently stickhandled to the bottom of the circle, he deked the Stars' Joe Pavelski and then Tyler Seguin off their skates, then cut toward the crease and scored off the pads of goaltender Khudobin to make it 2-1.

Hornqvist extended the Penguins' lead to 3-1 at 10:20 when he got a deflection goal from the slot. Klingberg cut it to 3-2 at 12:01 when he scored from the right-wing boards with Murray screened.

With 21.3 seconds left, Letang's empty-netter made it 4-2. That gave Letang, a defenseman, 10 points in eight games.

