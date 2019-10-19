International Development News
Bad light stops play in Ranchi Test

PTI Ranchi
Updated: 19-10-2019 15:28 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCi)

Bad light stopped play in the third Test between India and South Africa when the hosts were 223 for three in the final session of the opening day. India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) in the morning session after electing to bat.

Rohit (117), who scored two centuries in the opening Test in Visakhapatnam, and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (83) have added 185 runs in the unfinished fourth wicket partnership. India lead the series 2-0, having won in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

COUNTRY : India
