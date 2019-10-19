Wawrinka ends teenager Sinner's Antwerp adventure

Stan Wawrinka ended Italian teenager Jannik Sinner's fine run at the European Open in Antwerp on Saturday, the Swiss veteran defeating the 18-year-old 6-3, 6-2 to book a place in Sunday's final. Sinner was the youngest player to make the semi-finals of an ATP tournament since 17-year-old Borna Coric in 2014.

But he met his match in three-time major winner Wawrinka, with the 34-year-old taking one hour 59 minutes to secure a date with either Andy Murray or Ugo Humbert. World number 18 Wawrinka, who trailed 0-2 in the first set, is aiming to win his first title since the Geneva Open in 2017.

Former world number one Murray has made it through to his first semi-final since the French Open two years ago. Now ranked a lowly 243 the Briton is steadily rebuilding his career after hip surgery.

He faces Humbert, France's world number 70, later on Saturday.

