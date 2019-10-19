Golf-Colsaerts leads French Open by three shots

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts shot a superb four-under-par 67 in the French Open third round on Saturday to take a three-shot lead into the final day at Le Golf National. Colsaerts, tied atop the leaderboard with South Africa's George Coetzee overnight, moved to 13-under for the tournament after carding five birdies to inch closer to his third European Tour title and first since 2012.

"I'm on a bit on a mission. I have a lot to play for. It's not like actually winning this tournament is at the forefront of my mind. I still have to play shots," the 36-year-old Colsaerts told reporters. "I'm in control of a lot of things, my striking, emotions... it would be amazing to win this thing. But if I stay away from thinking that, my chances will be a lot higher than if I see this thing right in front of me."

The 2012 Ryder Cup winner, who has dropped to 424th in the world rankings, had back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and picked up further shots on 11 and 12. After a bogey on the 17th, Colsaerts finished with a birdie.

Coetzee was 10-under overall following a round of 70 to stay in contention despite a disappointing double bogey on the 13th after three straight birdies. Welshman Jamie Donaldson and American Kurt Kitayama were tied for third at nine-under.

