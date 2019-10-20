Belihu, Gemechu defend titles at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

Defending champions Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu retained their respective men's and women's titles at the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday. Ethiopia's Belihu clocked a provisional timing of 59.10 to defend his title at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, while Gemechu broke her event record with an impressive 66:00. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the race in the presence of International Event Ambassador Carmelita Jeter and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)