Quick bounces back, Kings rout Flames

Jonathan Quick made 23 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the visiting Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Quick, an NHL All-Star selection as recently as 2018, had allowed 19 goals in his other three starts this season, leading him to serve as the backup the previous two games.

Jeff Carter had a goal and an assist, Tyler Toffoli scored an early goal, Anze Kopitar scored short-handed and Ilya Kovalchuk scored on the power play for the Kings, who were shut out in their previous two games. Mikael Backlund scored on a penalty shot with 2:10 left in the game to prevent Quick's 52nd career shutout.

David Rittich made 24 saves for the Flames before he was replaced by Cam Talbot at the start the third period. Talbot finished with eight saves for Calgary, which had combined for eight goals while winning its previous two games. Toffoli scored at 1:15 of the first period, marking the fourth time in the past seven games the Flames allowed a goal in the first 3:24. Toffoli also scored 2:53 into the first period of a 4-3 overtime win in Calgary on Oct. 8.

The Kings killed three power plays in the first period before Carter scored his first goal of the season 16 seconds into the second for a 2-0 lead. Carter brought the puck down the left side and took a sharp-angle shot. Rittich slowed the puck, but not enough to keep it from crossing the goal line. Calgary went on its fourth power play at 4:31 of the second, but it was Kopitar who scored on a breakaway following a turnover in the neutral zone by Flames defenseman Mark Giordano.

The Kings then went on the power play, and Kovalchuk scored to make it 4-0 at 8:58 of the second. The Flames played without forward Andrew Mangiapane, who sustained an upper-body injury in 5-1 win against the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

