Cricket-Rohit on brink of maiden double-century as India consolidate

Ajinkya Rahane fell after a fluent century but Rohit Sharma remained on the brink of his maiden test double-century as India reached 357 for four wickets at lunch on day two of the third and final test against South Africa on Sunday. India were tottering at 39 for three on Saturday when the Mumbai duo combined and by the time Rahane fell, their fourth-wicket stand had produced 267 runs in the Ranchi test.

Rohit was on 199 at the break, having smashed four sixes and 28 boundaries in an aggressive knock, his third century in his first series as a test opener. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was 15 not out at the other end as India press for a series whitewash to consolidate their position atop the World Test Championship.

Resuming the day on 224-3, both Rohit and Rahane continued their largely risk-free accumulation. Rohit reverse-swept Dane Piedt for a boundary, while Rahane stepped out to hit the spinner over his head for a four to assert themselves.

Rahane duly brought up his 11th test hundred before becoming debutant George Linde's maiden test victim, done in by extra bounce as he edged behind to depart on 115, which included 17 boundaries and a six. Rohit, the only batsman to have scored three ODI double-hundreds, appeared slightly jittery as he approached the 200-mark and nearly dragged a Kagiso Rabada delivery onto his stumps just before the lunch break.

