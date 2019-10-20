SCOREBOARD, IND vs SA,v TEA DAY 2

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the third and final Test between and South Africa here on Sunday. India 1st innings:

Mayank Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 10 Rohit Sharma c Lungi Ngidi b Rabada 212

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Rabada 0 Virat Kohli lbw b Nortje 12

Ajinkya Rahane c Klaasen b George Linde 115 Ravindra Jadeja c Klaasen b George Linde 51

Wriddhiman Saha b George Linde 24 Ravichandran Ashwin st Klaasen b D Piedt 14

Umesh Yadavc Klaasen b George Linde 31 Shahbaz Nadeem not out 1

Mohammed Shami not out 10 Extras: (b-10, lb-6, nb-1) 17

Total: 497/9 declared in 116.3 overs Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-16, 3-39, 4-306, 5-370, 6-417,7-450, 8-464, 9-482

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 23-7-85-3, Lungi Ngidi 20-5-83-0, Anrich Nortje 24.3-5-79-1, George Linde 31-2-133-4, Dane Piedt 18-3-101-1.

