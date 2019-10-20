REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ANTWERP Murray beats Wawrinka to win first title since hip surgery

Andy Murray claimed his first ATP title for two-and-a-half years as he beat Stan Wawrinka in an engrossing duel in the European Open final in Antwerp on Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Hughes nets first goal in Devils' win Rookie Jack Hughes scored his first NHL goal, and Mackenzie Blackwood recorded his first shutout of the season as the New Jersey Devils skated to a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook: Bengals' Green 'still a ways to go'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green doesn’t appear to be returning to the field in the near future. TENNIS-STOCKHOLM

Superb Shapovalov captures maiden crown at Stockholm Open Canada’s Denis Shapovalov captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open on Sunday, easing past Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-4 in the final.

UPCOMING SPORTS

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-LEC/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Lecce AC Milan host Lecce in a Serie A match

20 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-STR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Strasbourg Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Olympique de Marseille host Strasbourg in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-STS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Atletico Mineiro v Santos Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Atletico Mineiro v Santos at Independencia stadium in Belo Horizonte

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-LVT/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Levante Sevilla host Levante in La Liga.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-FLU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Fluminense Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Fluminense at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro

20 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

21 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Paris St Germain - news conferences & training Club Brugge and Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League match.

21 Oct 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

21 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-RSB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference Tottenham Hotspur prepare for their Champions League group stage match at home to Red Star Belgrade.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-LMO/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow press conference and training. 21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-ATT/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta training & news conference.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-VIENNA/ Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open Action from day one of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-BASEL/

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel Action from day one of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference following qualification to Rugby World Cup semi-finals

England hold news conference following their victory over Australia, which secured passage to Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. 21 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-JAPAN/WOODS (TV)

Golf-Tiger Woods speaks to media on return to Japan Tiger Woods returns to Japan for first time since 2006 to compete in the Zozo Championship. He speaks to the media before the tournament begins on Thursday.

21 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test

India and South Africa play the third and final test in Pune. 21 Oct

