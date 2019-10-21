UPDATE 1-Soccer-Roma fans aim racist abuse at Sampdoria's Ronaldo Vieira

AS Roma have vowed to ban the fans responsible for aiming racist abuse at Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira during a 0-0 Serie A draw on Sunday.

Italian news network ANSA reported that the 21-year-old was targeted with monkey chants by traveling supporters at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Roma's official Twitter account said: "AS Roma would like to apologize to Ronaldo Vieira for the racist boos he was subjected to.

"Roma does not tolerate racism of any kind and the club will support the authorities in identifying and subsequently banning any individuals found guilty of racially abusing the midfielder." The chants were heard coming from the away end, occupied by around 2,000 Roma fans, during the first half.

The abuse continued and was noted by the fourth official Antonio Giua. "I heard it but I don't want to talk about it. This happens too often, it shouldn't be this way," Vieira told Rai Sport.

Corriere Dello Sport reported that an announcement was made on the stadium loudspeaker warning fans that the match would be suspended if the chants continued. Vieira was born in Guinea-Bissau but has represented England at youth level, having moved to the country at a young age.

He joined Sampdoria from Leeds United in 2018. Last month, Roma banned a fan for life for sending racist insults to defender Juan Jesus on social media.

There have already been several incidents of racism in Serie A this season. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku received abuse from Cagliari fans in September and a game was briefly suspended when Fiorentina defender Dalbert said he had been racially abused by Atalanta supporters.

