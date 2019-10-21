Cowboys' Maher first with 3 career 60-plus-yard FGs

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher became the first player in NFL history to convert three field goals of 60 or more yards when he booted a 63-yarder at the end of the first half Sunday night against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Maher previously had kicked a 62-yarder against Philadelphia at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 9 last season and a 62-yarder against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium last week.

Only two other kickers, Greg Zuerlein and Sebastian Janikowski, have kicked two field goals of 60 or more yards or more in their careers. Maher's 63-yarder ties for the second-longest field goal in NFL history. Denver's Matt Prater hit a 64-yarder on Dec 8, 2013.

Tom Dempsey (1970), Jason Elam (1988), Janikowski (2011), David Akers (2012) and Graham Gano (2018) joined Maher as the only kickers to hit 63-yarders in league history. Maher's 63-yarder Sunday gave the Cowboys a 27-7 halftime lead en route to a 37-10 win. The kicker, in his second season out of Nebraska, went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts against the Eagles, leaving him 10-for-14 on the season. He is 22-for-22 on extra points after hitting all four of his tries Sunday.

