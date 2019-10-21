Manchester City not ready to win Champions League: Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, manager of defending Premier League champions Manchester City, believes that his side is not ready to win the Champions League title. "The people say about the Champions League, that target. We still are not ready," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Guardiola's side have claimed 2-0 wins in their last three games, with Crystal Palace the latest team to lose to City on Saturday. According to him, the team creates a lot of chances but they can't get converted to goal and the side have to show a clinical performance.

"We create a lot, don't concede, but can improve. We've scored a lot over the last two seasons and I don't have doubts about that, but we have to keep going, work on that," Guardiola said. "We missed a lot of chances and also lost a lot of chances in the box against Palace. We have to be clinical," he added.

City have boasted 72 per cent possession against Crystal Palace and registered 21 shots. With a new man leading the line, City also deployed an experimental backline against Palace with midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri converted to centre-backs. "It's an option - Rodri can play there. When we decide to do it we'll have more midfield players on the pitch and we did it. I don't know what is going to happen in the future but he convinced me as an alternative," Guardiola said.

City are at the top spot in their group C and won all the two matches and have six points. The team will face Atlanta at Manchester on October 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)