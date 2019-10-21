Inquiry launched against shooters for fighting at Karni Singh range, membership cancelled

The National Rifle Association of India's Athletes Commission on Monday launched an inquiry into the scuffle involving two marksmen inside the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here, promising appropriate action at the earliest. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has cancelled the membership of the two marksmen -- Babar Khan and Yoginder Pal Singh -- while the national federation referred the matter to its Athletes Commission, headed by former international shooter Morad Ali Khan.

Ugly scenes were witnessed at the range on Sunday when the two errant shooters got into a fight after an argument regarding the scheduling of rounds. "The process of inquiry has started and we will come out with the findings as soon as possible, and then pass our recommendation to the NRAI president for appropriate action," Morad told PTI.

"I will call not just the two shooters involved but all those present there at the time of incident, the inquiry will be very detailed." Earlier, the breach of discipline had forced the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to act against the shooters.

"The NRAI has referred the matter to the Athletes Commission and asked them to look into it, send them a notice and launch an inquiry. Meanwhile, their 'pay and play' scheme membership has been cancelled by SAI," an official of the federation had said. Fellow shooters and coaches present there at the time of the incident had to physically restrain the two and bring the situation under control.

A video clip of the incident was also circulated. The Karni Singh Range is a property of Sports Authority of India and shooters are are allowed to use the facility under SAI's 'pay and play' scheme.

The NRAI's Athletes Commission also comprises Ashok Mittal, Vikram Batnagar, Anuja Jung and Sonia Rai.

