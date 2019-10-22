Chiefs' Reid: Mahomes' return Sunday would be a 'stretch'

Asked Monday how soon Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could return from his dislocated right kneecap, coach Andy Reid said it would be a "stretch" to expect his star to be back for Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. Regarding a progress report, Reid said, "I don't think you put a timeline on this thing. You go off how he feels and what the doctors say and go with it. I don't think there's a set time, though. I know people want a time, but I don't think you can do that with this injury.

"When you've been around him long enough, you know that there's nothing impossible with this kid. He goes 100 miles an hour, and it's important -- and he's smart this way -- that he listens to the doctors and the trainers and he needs to work hard at the same time to get himself ready to go." In Thursday night's 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos, Mahomes sustained the injury with the Chiefs facing a fourth-and-1 at the Denver 5-yard line with 10 minutes left in the second quarter on a sneak to convert the first down.

He remained on the ground, and when trainers came out, they appeared to be straightening his right knee. Mahomes was able to walk off the field with assistance, then once he was off the field, was able to walk without assistance down the tunnel toward the locker room. Veteran Matt Moore replaced Mahomes and, according to Reid, "We're going to get Matt ready to go" for the Packers.

While Mahomes hasn't been officially ruled out, Reid offered, "I'd probably say it would be a stretch for him to get there. He's working hard, and from the information we have to this point, he's doing what he can do and we'll just see how it goes." The MRI results on Friday that confirmed the injury but no other significant damage "turned out as good as we could possibly imagine," said Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder, adding that Mahomes was at the team's training facility over the weekend.

"He's done rehabilitation," Burkholder said. "He did extensive full therapy here at the complex. He's done some stuff in the athletic training room and is progressing nicely. Every guy is different. Every injury is different. ... We'll manage Patrick accordingly, and he's right in the middle of the process." Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, completed 10 of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown at Denver. He has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards, 15 TDs and one interception in seven games this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)