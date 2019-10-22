I have already told BFI to handle Nikhat Zareen's issue appropriately: Kiren Rijiju

After boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote a letter to Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a fair trial for Tokyo Olympics 2020, the minister on Tuesday said that he has told the Boxing Federation of India to handle the matter appropriately. "That is not our role, one should not make too much issue out of this. I don't know why people want to intervene and talk about this issue," Rijiju told ANI.

"I have already told BFI to handle it appropriately and by discussing it we are putting those champions into unnecessary scrutiny," he added. Zareen last week had demanded a 'fair chance' to contest the qualifiers for Tokyo Olympics. In her letter, she said the BFI's rule of exempting gold and silver medallists from the World Cup was being changed to accommodate pugilist Mary Kom, who won a bronze in the tournament.

"The issue is not for public debate, this is for the federation to take a call. Every organisation has rules and regulations and the minister should not be intervening in every issue," said Rijiju. When asked about BCCI's new regime that may help him bring the body under sports code, Rijiju said, "Clean sports is my agenda and every federation and every player has to follow the rules of the land. For me every sport body is equal." (ANI)

