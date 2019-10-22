The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of French Open Badminton tournament.

*Indian Super League match report.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-2NDLD IND

India complete formalities, blow away South Africa for 3-0 clean sweep By Tapan Mohanta

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) A formidable Indian team ticked all the boxes with ease as it completed a 3-0 rout of an out-of-sorts South Africa with an innings and 202 runs victory in the third and final Test here on Tuesday.

SPO-IND-COMMENTS Till we work with honest intent, results will follow: Kohli

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) The intent has always been honest and that precisely is the reason for the stupendous results that the Indian cricket team is currently delivering, skipper Virat Kohli said on Tuesday after a thumping 3-0 whitewash of South Africa.

SPO-IND-ROHIT Coach and captain's support helped me, says Man of the Series Rohit Sharma

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) Star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma feels skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri's belief in his abilities has helped him own the opening position in Tests, also crediting his own perseverance for the magnificent run so far.

SPO-DHONI Dhoni checks in after India victory, Kohli asks reporters to say "hello"

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) A notable absentee for the duration of the Test, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni finally showed up after India wrapped up the Test series against South Africa here, posing with coach Ravi Shastri among others.

SPO-IND-RANKING India strengthen position at top of ICC WTC points table

Dubai, Oct 22 (PTI) India on Tuesday consolidated their position at the top of the International Cricket Council's World Test Championship table, clinching the maximum points with the 3-0 whitewash of South Africa at home.

SPO-IND-KOHLI-TESTCENTRES India should have only five permanent Test centres: skipper Kohli backs Aussie, English model

By Tapan Mohanta Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli feels that time has come for the BCCI to zero in on five permanent Test centres for future home series, similar to the English and Australian model when top teams tour those countries.

SPO-IND-SHASTRI

Shastri likens Indian batting to Ferrari, calls Rohit different class Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) An exultant India coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday said Rohit Sharma has shown himself to be of different class in the newly-acquired role of a Test opener, acclimatising exceptionally well to the challenges posed by the position.

SPO-KOHLI-GANGULY

BCCI president has not spoken to me on Dhoni yet, will meet him when he calls: Kohli Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said he hasn't had any conversation with Sourav Ganguly with regards to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international future and believes that the BCCI's President-elect will get in touch with him when he needs to.

SPO-HAZARE-PREVIEW

Weather holds key in Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Host Karnataka will hold the edge when it takes on Chhattisgarh in the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday while Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are set for an interesting battle in the other last four clash.

SPO-IND-DUPLESSIS

India tour caused mental scars: Du Plessis Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) Humiliated by a ruthless India, the South African team will go back with "mental scars" as skipper Faf du Plessis rued a lack of vision that impeded phasing out of their great players.

SPO-DUPLESSIS-KOLPAK

Kolpak deal hurting South African cricket, hope things improve post Brexit: Faf Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) South African skipper Faf du Plessis on Tuesday rued loss of their players to county cricket under the Kolpak deal and hoped the situation would favour the Proteas post Brexit.

SPO-IND-KOHLI-ROHIT

Credit goes to Rohit for overcoming anxiety and hesitation: Kohli By Tapan Mohanta

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli feels that no one but Rohit Sharma alone "deserves credit" for overcoming "anxiety and hesitation" while performing commendably in his new role as an opener, giving India enough time to take 20 South African wickets in the 3-0 Test series sweep.

SPO-COA-EDULJI It was nothing personal: Edulji on differences with Vinod Rai

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) COA member Diana Edulji on Tuesday said there were serious differences within the Vinod Rai-led panel like there would be in a democratic organisation but there was nothing personal in any of their public showdowns. PTI APA APA

