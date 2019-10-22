REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ Pressure chasing All Blacks down the street, says England coach Jones

TOKYO, Japan - Eddie Jones went into his usual pre-match attack mode on Tuesday when he insisted that New Zealand would be buckling under the pressure of trying to retain the World Cup, while his England team had nothing to lose in their eagerly awaited semi-final. TENNIS-DAVISCUP-AUS/

Hewitt happy to end Davis Cup exile of "different" Kyrgios MELBOURNE - Wayward tennis talent Nick Kyrgios may be a "different character" but Australia's Davis Cup team is better with him in it, according to captain Lleyton Hewitt.

GOLF-JAPAN/ Watching Ishikawa play well is like a 'Biblical' event - caddie

CHIBA, Japan - Ryo Ishikawa has yet to live up to the hype that greeted his emergence on the scene more than a decade ago, but a recent resurgence suggests it is too early to write off a player who once carried the hopes of an entire nation on his slender frame. UPCOMING

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England coaches news conference England coaches prepare for their Rugby World Cup semi-final.

22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/LIONS

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Anthony Watson said the 2107 Lions tour will be useful when England face New Zealand on Saturday England wing Anthony Watson said the lessons learned playing against New Zealand for the British and Irish Lions would come in useful for ther Rugby World Cup semi-final.

23 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ENG/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference and training England continue their preparations for the Rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Saturday

23 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa news conference and training South Africa continue their preparations for the Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales on Sunday

23 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLP-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Slavia Prague v FC Barcelona - news conferences & training

Slavia Prague and Barcelona prepare for their Champions League group stage match. 22 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and a player speak to the media ahead of their Champions League group stage match away to Ajax Amsterdam. 22 Oct 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-B04/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. 22 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-DZA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Dinamo Zagreb

Shaktar Donetsk are at home to Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League Group C clash. 22 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GNK-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool prepare for their Champions League match away to Genk. 22 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-BAY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Olympiacos v Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will look to follow-up their 7-2 win at Tottenham as they take on Olympiacos. 22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-RSB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur v Red Star Belgrade

22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Paris St Germain 22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-ATT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City v Atalanta

Manchester City host high-flying Serie A side Atalanta 22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GAL-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Galatasaray v Real Madrid

Galatasaray host Real Madrid in the Champions League. 22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-LMO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Lokomotiv Moscow

22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-BOJ-RIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Boca Juniors v River Plate Boca Juniors face River Plate in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final in Buenos Aires. River Plate lead 2-0 on aggregate after the first leg.

22 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA-PBE-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Partizan Belgrade v Manchester United - news conferences & training Partizan Belgrade and Manchester United prepare their Europa League group stage match. We will file a preview after Manchester United's press conference scheduled for 1915 local time (CET), 1715 GMT.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NOP/ NBA-Raptors raise banner but not hopes

The Toronto Raptors raise their championship banner to rafters and then open defence of their title against the New Orleans Pelicans but rarely has so little been expected from a team that accomplished so much. 22 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NOP/ NBA-Raptors raise banner but not hopes

The Toronto Raptors raise their championship banner to rafters and then open defence of their title against the New Orleans Pelicans but rarely has so little been expected from a team that accomplished so much. 23 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test India and South Africa play the third and final test in Pune.

Oct 23 TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAELITE/ Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy

The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. Oct 23

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open

Action from day three of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 23 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-BASEL/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel

Action from round two of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event. 23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-JAPAN/

Golf - Zozo Championship in Japan Rory McIlroy speaks with the media on the eve of the first official-money PGA Tour event in Japan at Narashino Country Club.

Oct 23

