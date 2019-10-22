Steelers QB Rudolph set to return

Mason Rudolph was cleared from concussion protocol from an independent neurologist, meaning he will be back as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday against the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Rudolph would be the starter when he gained medical clearance.

"I feel great," said Rudolph, who added he will not be looking over his shoulder once he's back on the field this week. "A freak thing. I'm moving on from it." Coming out of a bye week, Rudolph had two full weeks to get back to health after a brutal concussion in which he was knocked out on the field against the Baltimore Ravens. He was officially cleared last Wednesday.

Rudolph missed the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 13. Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges started in his place, going 15 of 20 for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Steelers won 24-17. Rudolph was knocked unconscious by a hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas -- who was fined $21,000 by the NFL -- during an Oct. 6 game in Pittsburgh. Rudolph returned to practice last week on a limited basis and worked with the scout team, but he was ruled out to face the Chargers.

"Started feeling pretty good the next day, and carried out all of the testings, physically, and then the mental stuff on the computer," he said. "I'm a competitor. I like to feel like I know my body, but the thought process from specialists was if you take a lesser hit, you could be out for longer. Just more vulnerable was the opinion of the specialists, so I really didn't have a choice. I wanted to. I think I'll look back on these 10 years down the road and I'll be glad that I did sit out for a week, but I was not happy.

"It was frustrating to have to sit out when I felt pretty close to normal, pretty fine. It was the best thing for my long-term health. We've got a lot of specialists here, so I complied with their thoughts." The 24-year-old has started three games in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who had season-ending elbow surgery after Week 2. Rudolph has gone 63 of 94 for 646 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

