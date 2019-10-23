International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Colts S Hooker expects to return Sunday

Reuters Indianapolis
Updated: 23-10-2019 00:28 IST
Colts S Hooker expects to return Sunday

Image Credit: Flickr

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker told reporters Tuesday he expects to return from a three-game absence on Sunday, when the team hosts the Denver Broncos. "If they give me the green light, I'm out there," Hooker said, adding he was beyond 90 percent ready for last Sunday's win against the Houston Texans.

He has missed three games while recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, which he sustained in Week 3. He was given a four- to six-week timetable in late September. Hooker, 23, had 10 tackles and an interception -- a dazzling one-handed grab in the end zone in Week 1 -- through the season's first three games.

A first-round pick in 2017, Hooker battled ailments to his groin, shoulder and hamstring in his rookie season in 2017 before landing on injured reserve after tearing his ACL and MCL. He missed two games last year. In 24 career games (23 starts), he has six interceptions and nine passes defensed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019