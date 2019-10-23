Pistons' Griffin sidelined with knee, hamstring ailments

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin will miss the start of the season because of hamstring and knee soreness that will be re-evaluated in the first week of November, the team announced. Griffin earned his sixth All-Star nod last season, when he averaged a career-high 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 75 games, his most in a season since making 80 appearances for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2013-14 season.

He also expanded his range, shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range while vastly increasing his attempts (522), helping lead Detroit to the Eastern Conference playoffs. Griffin, 30, is entering his second full season with the Pistons after being traded from the Clippers in late January 2018. The oft-injured big man has career averages of 21.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 604 games.

Detroit opens the season with a back-to-back, playing at the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday before hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Griffin is likely to miss at least several games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)