Predators dominate Ducks, 6-1

Pekka Rinne made 26 saves, and the Nashville Predators overwhelmed the Ducks 6-1 on Tuesday in the opener of Anaheim's four-game road trip. Roman Josi and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Mattias Ekholm scored short-handed, and Colton Sissons, Rocco Grimaldi and Calle Jarnkrok also had goals for the Predators.

Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who had allowed just 16 goals in their first nine games. Anaheim goalie John Gibson, who came in with a 1.88 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage in seven starts, made 15 saves on 19 shots before he was replaced by Ryan Miller at the start of the third period. Miller finished with nine saves on 11 shots.

Josi scored on a five-on-three power play to give the Predators a 1-0 lead at 11:23 of the first period. Josi received a pass from Matt Duchene in the high slot and sent the puck through traffic, ringing it off the inside of the left goal post. The Predators made it 2-0 when Anaheim forward Adam Henrique passed the puck up the wall in the Nashville zone, but no Ducks were in the area.

Sissons came out of the penalty box as the puck skidded through the neutral zone and brought it down the right side with plenty of room, scoring over Gibson's right shoulder at 16:19 of the first period. Grimaldi scored 35 seconds into the second period off a deflection in front of the net, becoming the 11th different forward to find the net for Nashville this season.

After the Ducks failed to convert on a penalty shot, they were on their third power play later in the second period when Ekholm made it 4-0 at 10:08, taking advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone and beating Gibson one-on-one. Getzlaf broke up the shutout at 3:59 of the third period, but Arvidsson re-established the four-goal lead 31 seconds later.

Jarnkrok became the sixth Nashville player with a goal when he scored at 8:19 to make it 6-1.

