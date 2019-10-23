Six Bayern fans hurt in mass assault at youth match in Athens

A UEFA Youth League match between Olympiakos and Bayern Munich in Athens was abandoned on Tuesday after a masked gang attacked visiting fans leaving at least seven people injured. Police said 80 people arrived at the Rentis Athletic Centre in Piraeus on 40 scooters. About 30 of them, wearing masks or helmets, invaded the venue and assaulted Bayern fans with clubs.

The attack came with Bayern Munich leading 4-0 after 84 minutes. The match was abandoned. Six Bayern Munich fans were injured as well as one Greek security guard. Two of the visiting fans were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The few police at the venue were unable to stop the attack or make arrests. After the incident, Olympiakos players went into the stands and asked the Bayern Munich supporters for forgiveness.

"Olympiakos FC strongly condemns today's hooligan attack at the Rentis Athletic Centre during the match. The invaders have no place among the family of Olympiakos and have nothing to do with the family of Olympiakos," a statement from the club said. Sports Undersecretary Lefteris Avgerakis said the government and police will investigate the incidents "which defame Greece internationally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)