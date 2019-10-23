Sourav Ganguly arrives at BCCI headquarters for AGM

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President, on Wednesday arrived at the BCCI's headquarters for the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Today is the last day of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in office as the BCCI elections will be conducted later in the day.

BCCI's acting president CK Khanna and CoA member Diana Edulji also arrived at the headquarters. Edulji told reporters: "I am very happy that a cricketer is going to be the president and I hope he takes it forward to great heights."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the CoA for the BCCI administration will end after the election of new office bearers. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice SA Bobde, directed that no proceedings would be initiated against the CoA without prior permission from it. Once the BCCI elections get over, the CoA will be handing over the charge to the new body.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President while Gujarat Cricket Association's Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, has filed nomination for the post of secretary, as revealed by BCCI Electoral Officer N Gopalaswami. For the post of vice-president, Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) has put forward his name, while for the post of Joint-Secretary Jayesh George (Kerela Cricket Association) has filed nomination.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of central minister Anurag Thakur, has filed nomination for the post of Treasurer. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) has put forward his name for the post of Councillor while Brijesh Parsuram Patel (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and M. Khairul Jamal Maujmdar (Cricket Association of Mizoram) have filed nomination for the post of Governing Council Member. (ANI)

