Need big pool of domestic players for women's IPL: Diana Edulji

Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji said more domestic players are needed for women's Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday. "It will increase as the years go by. We need a big pool of domestic players, we do not want only the foreigners to come here and play IPL," Edulji told ANI.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly today took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was conducted at the cricket governing body's headquarters. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed. Edulji also said: "Everything cannot be completed but our main target was elections and give it over to office-bearers. BCCI should be run by office bearers and not administrators."

Today is the last day of the CoA in office as the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the CoA for the BCCI administration will end after the election of new office bearers. (ANI)

