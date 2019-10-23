International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rodri could be out of action for a month, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City might face a major blow as manager Pep Guardiola said that Rodri could be out of action for a month.

ANI Leeds
Updated: 23-10-2019 14:25 IST
Rodri could be out of action for a month, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's Rodri . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City might face a major blow as manager Pep Guardiola said that Rodri could be out of action for a month. Guardiola suffered a hamstring injury during his club's 5-1 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow we will know. Hopefully [Rodri will be out] between 10 days if it is not broken [torn]. If it is broken, it will be three weeks or one month," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying. "It is hamstring, it looks like. When a guy runs and puts his hand in the hamstring position, it is a hamstring," he added.

Raheem Sterling scored thrice in the match helping Manchester City register a massive win. Manchester City will now compete against Aston Villa in Premier League on October 26. (ANI)

Also Read: Manchester City not ready to win Champions League: Pep Guardiola

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019