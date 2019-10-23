Office bearers of BCCI revealed

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday revealed the names of office-bearers who are tasked with taking the state of sports to a higher scale in the country. Former skipper Sourav Ganguly has been unanimously elected as the president of the board. He had filed his nomination for the post last week at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

After taking charge, Ganguly said that he was 'very fortunate' to be in a position where he can make a change. "It is an honour that I have been asked to take this role by the members when it is a new start for the BCCI. Fortunately or unfortunately, even when I became the captain, it was a similar sort of a situation," Ganguly told reporters.

"When I captained India for six years, it was a similar situation that things need to be brought back to a place, reforms need to be done and a huge amount of money to be paid to the state associations. It is a completely new start," added Ganguly. Jay Shah, an office-bearer of the Gujarat Cricket Association and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been elected as the Secretary of the board. The decision was taken at the General Body Meeting in Mumbai.The names of the new BCCI team members are as follows:

Sourav Ganguly: President Jay Shah: Secretary

Arun Singh Dhumal: Treasurer Mahim Verma: Vice-President

Jayesh George: Joint Secretary (ANI)

