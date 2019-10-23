The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Vijay Hazare semifinals.

*Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. *Report of French Open Badminton tournament.

*Indian cricket team selection preview for Bangladesh series.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-LD GANGULY

Will run BCCI the way I know, the way I led India: Ganguly Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Clad in his captain's navy blue blazer, Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday promised a "corruption-free, same-for-all BCCI", a philosophy that, he said, guided his tenure as India captain from 2000 to 2005.

SPO-GANGULY-LD BANGLADESH

Bangladesh PM has given her consent, don't see how national team won't: Ganguly Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday expressed optimism that Bangladesh's tour of India will go ahead as planned as their Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has "given her consent".

SPO-COA-RAI-LD INTERVIEW

No better person than Sourav Ganguly to lead BCCI: Vinod Rai (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE)

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) After an eventful 33-month tenure, during which he was witness to the "Good, the Bad and the Ugly" of Indian cricket, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai is happy that someone of Sourav Ganguly's stature is taking over the reins of Indian cricket.

SPO-WREST-WFI-COACHES

WFI takes Bentinidis under its wings, also appoints Gaidarov New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has brought Bajrang Punia's coach Shako Bentinidis under its wings by offering him a contract till the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and also appointed Russian Murad Gaidarov to help out Deepak Punia and Ravi Dahiya.

SPO-GANGULY-DHONI

Till I am around, everybody will be respected, Ganguly on Dhoni's international future Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said the matter of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in international cricket will be addressed but vowed to accord the two-time World Cup winning captain respect during his tenure.

SPO-GANGULY-KOHLI

I am here to make Kohli's life easier, not difficult: Ganguly Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday called Virat Kohli "the most important man in Indian cricket" and promised the captain all possible support to make his life "easier and not difficult".

SPO-2NDLD BCCI

Captain takes charge: Ganguly becomes BCCI President By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday took charge as the BCCI president, easily the most high-profile name to head the world's richest cricket board that has been mired in administrative turmoil for the past three years.

SPO-GANGULY-PROFILE Sourav Ganguly: Once a leader, always a leader

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) From the dressing room to the board room, former India captain Sourav Ganguly's effortless transition into the highest echelons of cricket administration is a throwback to the days of his artistic offside play.

SPO-LD WUSHU Praveen bags gold in wushu World Championship

Shanghai, Oct 23 (PTI) Praveen Kumar on Wednesday became the first Indian man to win a wushu World Championships gold, beating Russel Diaz of Philippines in the 48kg category here.

SPO-ICC-RANKING Rohit becomes third Indian to reach top 10 in all three formats, Rahane at career-best fifth

Dubai, Oct 23 (PTI) Rohit Sharma has become the third India batsman to reach the top 10 of ICC rankings in all three formats after a memorable series against South Africa in which he donned the new role of Test opener.

SPO-NAYAR Abhishek Nayar retires from all forms of cricket

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Veteran Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has retired from all forms of cricket.

SPO-COA-GUHA-2NDLD PAYMENT Indicated in first CoA meeting itself that I didn't want any payment: Guha

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Noted historian Ramchandra Guha on Wednesday said he didn't expect to be paid for his tenure in the outgoing Committee of Administrators and had made this clear in the CoA's very first meeting.

SPO-SMITH-MCC Graeme Smith elected MCC Honorary Life Member

London, Oct 23 (PTI) Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has been elected an Honorary Life Member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodians of the game's law.

