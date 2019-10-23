Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Mexican Grand Prix

Statistics for Sunday's Mexican Formula One Grand Prix, round 18 of the 21-race season: Lap distance: 4.304km. Total distance: 305.354km (71 laps)

2018 pole: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull One minute 14.759 seconds. 2018 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Race lap record: One minute 18.741 seconds (Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 2018) Start time: 1310 local (1810 GMT)

- TITLE

Mercedes took their sixth successive constructors' title in Japan, equalling Ferrari's 1999-2004 record. They are sure of an unprecedented sixth championship double in a row, with only Hamilton and Bottas in contention for the drivers' crown.

Hamilton has a 64-point lead and will clinch his sixth title in Mexico if he scores 14 points more than Bottas. The Briton would win any tie-break because he has nine wins to Bottas's three, with only four rounds remaining. Under the 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 scoring system, Hamilton must finish on the podium or the championship remains open until Texas a week later.

- If he wins the race, with a bonus point for fastest lap, he is champion if Bottas is not in the top three. - A Hamilton win without fastest lap clinches the title if Bottas is not in the top four.

- Second brings Hamilton the title if Bottas is eighth (without fastest lap) or lower. - Third place, with fastest lap, gives Hamilton the title if Bottas is ninth or lower. Otherwise, he is champion only if Bottas is 10th or lower and does not take the fastest lap.

Hamilton has only once this season scored 14 points more than Bottas and has not been on the podium in the last two Mexican Grands Prix. -

MEXICO Hamilton clinched the 2017 and 2018 world titles in Mexico.

Hamilton (2016) and Verstappen (2017 and 2018) are the only active drivers to have won in Mexico, with the race returning in 2015 -- when now-retired Nico Rosberg won for Mercedes, for the first time since 1992. Ferrari last won in 1990 with Frenchman Alain Prost.

The race was won from pole position in 2015 and 2016. All four races since 2015 have been won from the front row. Sunday will be the 20th time Mexico has held a championship grand prix.

The circuit is the highest of any on the calendar (2,285 metres above sea level) and second shortest (after Monaco). -

RACE WINS Hamilton has 82 career victories from 246 starts, with Schumacher's record 91 in his sights. Vettel has 53.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 99 and Red Bull 61. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. Hamilton has won nine of 17 races so far this season, Bottas three, Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc two, Vettel one.

Mercedes have had eight one-two finishes this season. -

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 87 career poles, Vettel 57.

Only five races this season have been won from pole -- Bottas in Azerbaijan, Hamilton in Monaco and France and Leclerc in Belgium and Italy. Ferrari have had 64 front row lockouts, equalling Mercedes in the all-time records.

- PODIUM

Hamilton has 148 career podiums. Vettel has 119. -

POINTS Hamilton has finished the last 29 races in the points. He holds the record of 33 successive scoring finishes.

- MILESTONE

A win for Mercedes on Sunday would be their 100th. Mexico will be a 100th grand prix, and 99th start, for Haas's Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.

