Cousins, Peterson face old teams as Skins visit Vikings

Kirk Cousins isn't about to get nostalgic, but he's very thankful for his time with the Washington Redskins. That won't hinder the red-hot Minnesota quarterback from looking to carve up the Washington defense when the Vikings host the Redskins on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

Cousins spent six seasons with the Redskins and topped 4,000 yards in each of his final three before leaving as a free agent and signing with Minnesota (5-2). He has been superb during a three-game winning streak, topping 300 yards in each game and firing a total of 10 touchdown passes, with his lone interception coming via a Vikings drop. He is hopeful of keeping the torrid stretch going against the Redskins, the organization that drafted him in the fourth round in 2012.

"I'm so grateful I was drafted by them," Cousins said during a news conference. "When 31 other teams hadn't picked me, the Redskins picked me. ... The quarterback I am, the player I am and where I am in this league now is largely as a result of the coaches I got to play with there and the way they impacted me, and the teammates I got to play with. "In a way, it's challenging to play your old team because you have so much respect for the people on the other side of the field."

Two members of the Redskins (1-6) can relate to that aspect, and both are part of Minnesota football lore. Running back Adrian Peterson is the leading rusher in Vikings' history with 11,747 yards, and quarterback Case Keenum was involved in perhaps the biggest play in franchise history -- the "Minneapolis Miracle" that boosted the team into the NFC Championship Game two seasons ago.

Peterson suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday's rain-drenched 9-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and is listed as questionable. He is adamant he won't be sitting out despite it being a short week. Peterson simply doesn't want to be sidelined against the Vikings, and said playing his former club provides extra adrenaline.

"If it was any other team, I'd be just as motivated, but maybe not as much," said Peterson, who leads Washington with 307 rushing yards. "Of course I want to play against Minnesota. I was there for 10 years -- 98 percent of the guys on the defense, I played with those guys." Keenum doesn't have the long-term attachment to the Twin Cities, as he played just one season for the Vikings.

He will be stepping inside the stadium for the first time since the famous play in which he teamed up with receiver Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard game-ending touchdown pass that gave the Vikings a highly improbable 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints. "On short weeks when we're playing Thursday night, there's not enough time to reminisce," Keenum said when asked about the famous play. "It's a special time, it's a special play, special group of guys, something I'll remember forever, but not necessarily this week."

Keenum passed for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions during that 2017 campaign, easily the best of his career. But the Vikings didn't retain him, instead opting to bring Cousins aboard. "It's a business and I understand how that goes," said Keenum, who has passed for 1,213 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. "I love what I do, I love playing football, I love playing quarterback. There's a lot of positions around the league, and to have the opportunity, anywhere, is an honor."

While the Redskins are experiencing a tough season that saw coach Jay Gruden fired after an 0-5 start and replaced by Bill Callahan, the Vikings are thriving behind the Cousins-led offense. Cousins has thrown for 1,711 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions to spark an attack that also features the NFL's leading rusher in Dalvin Cook (725 yards).

"I just think his preparation has been good, his confidence is good," Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said of Cousins. "Obviously, we're doing some good things offensively with him, but I just think maybe a combination of all those things." The Vikings will be without star receiver Adam Thielen (27 catches, 391 yards, six touchdowns), who injured a hamstring in Sunday's 42-30 win over the Detroit Lions. This will be the first game Thielen has missed in his six NFL seasons.

Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) was ruled out by the Redskins and will miss his fourth straight game. Cornerback Josh Norman (thigh, hand) is listed as questionable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)