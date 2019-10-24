REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET

More than an hour after Tuesday’s season-opening showdown between the NBA’s two Los Angeles teams, a crammed room of reporters awaited the man of the hour – new Clippers star KawhiLeonard. OLYMPICS-GOLF-MCILROY

McIlroy says he plans to represent Ireland at 2020 Olympics (Reuters) - Former world number one Rory McIlroy will represent Ireland at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and not the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team.

TENNIS-VIENNA Monfils rallies to beat Novak in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - Gael Monfils came back from a perilous position to beat Dennis Novak 2-6 7-5 6-3 at the Vienna Open on Wednesday and progress to the second round. UPCOMING

SPORTS RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-WAL/HABANA (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South African World Cup winner Bryan Habana gives verdict on upcoming semi-final

Interview with South African World Cup winner Bryan Habana where he gives verdict on upcoming semi-final against Wales. 24 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa team announcement and training

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus announces team to face Wales in Rugby World Cup semi-final 24 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ENG/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand team announcement

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen announces team to face England in Rugby World Cup semi-finals. 24 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England team announcement news conference

England head coach Eddie Jones announces team to face New Zealand in Rugby World Cup semi-finals. 24 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-FLA-GRE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Flamengo v Gremio Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals - Second Leg - Flamengo v Gremio in Rio de Janeiro

23 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SOCCER-FIFA/ (TV)

Soccer - FIFA Council meeting in Shanghai The FIFA Council holds a meeting in Shanghai. The council is expected to decide which country will host the new revamped FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 and provide more details about bidding process for hosting of the 2030 World Cup.

24 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW

Soccer - English Premier League preview Preview of the weekend's action in the Premier League

24 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A peview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA-PBE-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Partizan Belgrade v Manchester United Partizan Belgrade meet Manchester United in the round's Europa League standout fixture.

24 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA/

Soccer - Europe League - Europa League wrap Wrapup of the Europa League matches including Partizan Belgrade v Manchester United and AS Roma v Borussia Moenchengladbach.

24 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-AMO/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Monaco - Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Nantes take on Monaco in Ligue 1.

24 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GM GOLF

GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX) Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan

Tiger Woods set to feature at Zozo Championships in Chiba. The tournament marks the PGA Tour's return to Japan. 24 Oct

TENNIS TENNIS-WTAELITE/

Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

24 Oct TENNIS-VIENNA/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open Action from day four of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

24 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel Action from round two of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

RUSSIA-MCGREGOR/ (PIX) (TV) MMA fighter McGregor gives first news conference in Moscow

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor gives a news conference in Moscow for the first time. 24 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix - Media Day Sebastian Vettel is one of the drivers who will speak at the FIA news conference ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

24 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

