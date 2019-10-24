Kiren Rijiju lauds Vivek Chikara for winning gold at Asian Para Archery Championships

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday lauded archer Vivek Chikara for winning a gold medal at the Asian Para Archery Championships. "A superb performance from Vivek Chikara as he wins the gold medal in men's recurve open event at the Asian Para Archery Championships after a 7-1 win over China's Sijun Wang. @KirenRijiju congratulates him on the win," Kiren Rijiju's office tweeted.

On Thursday, Chikara defeated China's Sijun Wang 7-1 in the men's recurve open event at the Sports Authority of Thailand grounds. Chikara earlier beat Park Jun-Beom of South Korea 7-3 to set up a summit clash with Wang.

Twenty-nine-year-old Chikara qualified for the 2020 Paralympics after finishing joint ninth in the recurve men's open section at the World Para Championships in Hertogenbosch earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)