Sesan Adedeji becomes first Nigerian to score half-century

Nigerian batsman Sesan Adedeji on Thursday became the first cricketer from the country to score a T20I half-century. Adediji achieved this feat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier against United Arab Emirates (UAE) here.

"50 for Sesan Adedeji! He becomes the first Nigerian man to score a T20I half-century," T20 World Cup tweeted. Adedeji played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs while his partner scored 46* to help Nigeria reach a total of 111 runs.

UAE is yet to bat in the match. (ANI)

