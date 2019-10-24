International Development News
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:30 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GOLF-JAPAN/ Woodland out to beat Woods and force way into Presidents Cup

CHIBA, Japan - Gary Woodland can kill two birds with one stone by beating Tiger Woods at the Zozo Championship. RUGBY UNION WORLDCUP WAL ZAF/PREVIEW

Springboks winger Kolbe ruled out of World Cup semi-final TOKYO - South Africa suffered a big blow ahead of their Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales as winger Cheslin Kolbe, one of the tournament's standout players, was ruled out through injury.

OLYMPIC-2020/MARATHON Tokyo mulls starting Olympic marathon at 3 a.m. to counter IOC plan to move race to Hokkaido-Kyodo

TOKYO - Tokyo, host of the 2020 Olympic Games, is considering proposing to start the marathon and race walking events as early as 3:00 a.m. to counter an IOC decision to move the races to Sapporo due to worries about heat, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday. UPCOMING

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Mexican Grand Prix - Media Day Sebastian Vettel is one of the drivers who will speak at the FIA news conference ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

24 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-EUROPA-PBE-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Europa League - Partizan Belgrade v Manchester United

Partizan Belgrade meet Manchester United in the round's Europa League standout fixture. 24 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/ Soccer - Europe League - Europa League wrap

Wrapup of the Europa League matches including Partizan Belgrade v Manchester United and AS Roma v Borussia Moenchengladbach. 24 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-AMO/REPORT Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Monaco - Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap

Nantes take on Monaco in Ligue 1. 24 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MUN/PREVIEW Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Norwich City. Oct 25

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-TOT/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. 25 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-AVA/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Aston Villa. 25 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-JAPAN/

Golf-Spieth and McIlroy wary of using hemp and CBD products Jordan Spieth thinks hemp oils and creams can help professional golfers with their aches and pains but is concerned that lack of regulation of the products could lead to a player failing a drug test.

24 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX)

Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan Tiger Woods set to feature at Zozo Championships in Chiba. The tournament marks the PGA Tour's return to Japan.

Oct 25 RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand - England News conferences & training

England prepare for their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama. 25 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-NZL/PREVIEW (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v New Zealand - New Zealand News conferences & training

New Zealand prepare for their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama. 25 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v South Africa - Wales team announcement

Wales head coach Warren Gatland announces team for the second Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama against South Africa. 25 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-WTAELITE/

Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

Oct 25 TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel Action from the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

25 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open Action from the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

25 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

