Watch: Australian PM Morrison carries drinks in cricket match

Australian PM Scott Morrison was seen carrying drinks and running around the Manuka Oval in Canberra as both the teams warmed up for their upcoming series.

Although the warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka was not packed with a lot of action, a warm gesture by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave a "sense of refreshment" to players, quite literally. PM Morrison was seen carrying drinks and running around the Manuka Oval in Canberra as both the teams warmed up for their upcoming series.

It was almost after the 16th over when after Daniel Fallins removed Dasun Shanaka, Morrison charged onto the ground carrying the drinks. The internet didn't disappoint and the pictures and videos of the incident went viral in a matter of a few hours.

Although this isn't the first time that Australian PM Scott Morrison has carried refreshments for the Australian team, on October 11 as well he did a similar thing during a rugby match and was widely appreciated.

The Australian team, on the other hand, is all prepared to make a statement in the series against Sri Lanka. The series kicks off at their home summer at Adelaide Oval on Sunday with the first of three Twenty20 internationals against 2014 world champions Sri Lanka, with matches to follow in Brisbane (Oct. 30) and Melbourne (Nov. 1).

The series will give locals the first glimpse of former captain Steve Smith and David Warner playing a full international on home pitches since their ball-tampering bans. Smith, fresh from a brilliant Ashes with the bat in England, is set for his first T20I in three-and-a-half years, while the hard-hitting Warner will pad up for his first since February 2018, a month before the Newlands scandal erupted.

