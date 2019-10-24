Rugby-Wales fullback Williams ruled out of World Cup semi - BBC

Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa after sustaining an ankle injury, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Williams, who was won 62 caps and started all Wales's World Cup games except one, is not expected to recover in time for their next match -- either the final or third-place playoff.

Leigh Halfpenny is expected to replace the 28-year-old in the lineup against South Africa when the team is announced on Friday.

