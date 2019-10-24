International Development News
Development News Edition

Cubs give Ross 3-year contract as manager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:12 IST
Cubs give Ross 3-year contract as manager

The Chicago Cubs officially named David Ross as the franchise's 55th manager on Thursday, signing him to a three-year contract through 2022 with a club option for 2023. "I'm honored by this opportunity to be the next manager of the Chicago Cubs," Ross said. "My time with this organization has been special since the day I joined, so to continue with the club in this role is a blessing for which I'm so very thankful."

Ross, 42, played in the majors for 15 seasons but has no managerial experience at any level. He has served as a special assistant to baseball operations with the Cubs and as an ESPN analyst since his retirement in 2016. "David is as gifted a leader as I've ever come across, and I expect him to become a great manager," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said in a news release. "He is a natural connector with a high baseball IQ and a passion for winning. David has always stood out for his ability to cultivate the ingredients of a winning culture -- accountability, hard work, hustle, competitiveness, trust, togetherness, and team identity."

Ross replaces Joe Maddon, who left at the end of the 2019 season and was hired last week to manage the Los Angeles Angels. Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and former New York Yankees skipper Joe Girardi also interviewed for the position. Girardi reportedly will be named manager of the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Ross, a catcher, played with six other teams before joining the Cubs in 2015 and helping them win a World Series in 2016. He hit a home run in Chicago's Game 7 victory against the Cleveland Indians. "A lot has been made, and rightfully so, of my connection to the 2016 World Series team, and the notion that I'll now be managing players I once counted on as teammates," Ross said. "Having those relationships going into this will be a bonus, no doubt about it. But those guys know I'll be the first to hold them accountable, the first to demand their best daily effort, and the first to let them know about it if they give anything but their best."

The Cubs finished 84-78 in 2019 and missed the playoffs for the first time in Maddon's five-year tenure. "My family and I congratulate David. He's a proven winner and we look forward to him leading our team back to the postseason," executive chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniv celebrations: Pb assembly's special session on Nov 6

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday decided to convene a special session of the Assembly for a day on November 6 to commemorate the 550th Prakash Purb of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.The cabinet, in a meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Ama...

BJP parliamentary board authorises Shah to take decisions on Maha, Hry govt formation

The BJP parliamentary board authorised party chief Amit Shah on Thursday to take all decisions regarding government formation in Haryana and Maharashtra. The board, which is the apex organisational body of the BJP, met here after the party ...

UPDATE 3-Ethiopia activist calls for calm after 16 killed in clashes

Prominent Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed called for calm on Thursday amid protests that have killed 16 people and are challenging Nobel Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in his political heartland. Addressing hundreds of supporters...

EXPERT VIEWS-Rising populism seen threatening LGBT+ rights in Europe

By Hugo Greenhalgh PRAGUE, Oct 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Rising populism and nationalism pose the greatest threats to LGBT rights in Europe, activists said on Thursday as they gathered in Prague for a major annual conference.Campaigne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019