Broncos' Elway: QB Lock 'not ready to go right now'

A quarterback change is not in the immediate future of the Denver Broncos. Broncos president John Elway said rookie Drew Lock is not ready to take over the starting job from veteran Joe Flacco, who has guided the team to a 2-5 record.

"I will say this: The most important thing for a young quarterback is not to put him out there before he's ready," Elway said on KOA radio on Wednesday, via The Athletic. "So that is the most important thing and if he's not ready, we're not going to put him out there. That is the key thing. "And as you know dealing with quarterbacks, it's a very tough thing because if you don't put him in a situation where he has a chance to be successful and he's not successful, the whole roof will cave in. So we have to make sure that Drew is ready when he does get in there, if he does get in there."

Elway continued: "We're still in the process of evaluating that. He is not ready to go right now, I will tell you that." Lock, who was the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is on injured reserve with an ailing thumb on his throwing hand.

The 22-year-old Lock won a camp battle with Kevin Hogan to back up Flacco, but he was injured in the fourth preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team released Hogan and signed Brandon Allen to back up Flacco. A former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, Flacco was sacked eight times for a loss of 72 yards in a 30-6 setback to the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday.

Flacco, 34, has thrown for 1,648 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

