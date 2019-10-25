International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengals LT Glenn downplays issue with team

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cincinnati
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 02:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 01:59 IST
Bengals LT Glenn downplays issue with team
Image Credit: Pixabay

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn downplayed any issue with the team on Thursday following last week's one-game suspension for internal disciplinary reasons. "Last week just happened. Stuff happens sometimes," Glenn said. "Anytime you're hurt you want to be in there and help the team. I'm a competitor. Of course I missed it. The only thing that happened, honestly, is I got hurt. That's just all that happened. It's not about not wanting to play. You're hurt, you're hurt."

Glenn sat out Cincinnati's 27-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a confrontation with a coach. The 30-year-old was reinstated by the team this week, although coach Zac Taylor said that Glenn will not make his season debut for the Bengals (0-7) in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams (4-3) in London. "We gotta see some people get through practice before we consider playing him, and that hasn't happened with him," Taylor said.

When asked about his relationship with Taylor, Green said, "We're good." According to ProFootballTalk.com, Glenn was fined $200,000 earlier last week after getting into a verbal altercation with a member of the Cincinnati coaching staff over his return from a concussion. Glenn reportedly claimed he was being rushed back too soon.

Glenn was injured in mid-August and was cleared from the concussion protocol earlier last week. Glenn is in his second season with the Bengals. He has played 91 games (90 starts) during seven previous NFL seasons and spent his first six campaigns with the Buffalo Bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Baseball-Astros fire executive Taubman for inappropriate comments

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for inappropriate comments he directed towards a group of three female reporters, the Major League Baseball club said on Thursday. The decision came three days after a ...

UPDATE 3-CVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores

CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp are removing all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerates recall last week of some bottles due to possible asbestos contamination.CVS said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources

A group of Argentinas largest bond holders have begun forming a creditor committee in preparation for debt negotiations after the countrys elections, sources involved in the plans told Reuters on Thursday.The group is coming together as lef...

Motor racing-Haas talking to Kubica about simulator role

Haas are talking to Polish driver Robert Kubica about a test and simulator role, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.Kubica, 34, has already announced he is leaving Williams at the end of the season. We are speaking, Haas team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019