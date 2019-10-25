International Development News
Gurianov’s 2 goals lead streaking Stars over Ducks

  Reuters
  Dallas
  Updated: 25-10-2019 09:00 IST
  Created: 25-10-2019 08:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Denis Gurianov scored his first two goals of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Thursday night for their third straight win. Ben Bishop made six of 29 saves in the final 2:02 for Dallas, which opened the season 1-7-1 before its current winning streak.

Max Comtois scored and John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks, who have lost three in a row following a 6-2-0 start. Gurianov, skating on the fourth line, scored his two goals on similar moves in the first period.

He took possession of a loose puck at the red line and drove through the right circle before backhanding a shot up high into the net on the short side for a 1-0 lead at 2:42. It was the only shot on goal for the Stars over the first 8 1/2 minutes.

Dallas had a five-on-three for 1:13, but couldn't capitalize, despite taking five shots on goal during the overlapping penalties. Gurianov scored again at 17:37, however.

He again came down the right side and took another backhand shot, this time scoring between Gibson's pads for a 2-0 lead. After coming in 1-for-25 with the man-advantage this season, the Ducks scored on their first power play to pull within 2-1 at 4:31 of the second period.

The puck caromed to Comtois in front of the crease and he scored into a wide-open net with a second left on the power play. Brendan Guhle returned for the Ducks after missing the past six games with a lower-body injury, but fellow defenseman Josh Manson had to be helped off the ice with 3:47 left in first period after appearing to injure his left leg while making a hit along the boards.

Anaheim forward Ondrej Kase also departed late in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

