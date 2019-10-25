International Development News
Development News Edition

Black Caps skipper to miss England T20 series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 09:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 09:07 IST
Black Caps skipper to miss England T20 series
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming Twenty20 series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up, team officials said Friday. Paceman Tim Southee will lead the team in Williamson's absence, with the batsman hoping to return for a two-Test series against the tourists in late November.

Coach Gary Stead said it was the same injury that affected Williamson during the Test series against Bangladesh in March. "It's disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it's the right decision with a busy season ahead," Stead said.

"We're fortunate to have someone experienced like Tim who can comfortably step in and take the reins." Stead said fast bowler Lockie Ferguson would play the first three fixtures of the five-match series then be replaced by Trent Boult. The series begins on Friday, November 1, in Christchurch.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since the dramatic World Cup final at Lord's in July, which ended with scores tied after a Super Over but England won by virtue of hitting more boundaries. New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Khattar leaves for Delhi to meet senior leaders

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar left for Delhi on Friday morning to meet senior party leaders and discuss a way forward as the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in a hung assembly. After the poll result...

Black Caps skipper to miss England T20 series

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming Twenty20 series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up, team officials said Friday. Paceman Tim Southee will lead the team in Williamsons absence, with the batsman ho...

China orienteering team disqualified from world military games

Chinas orienteering team has been disqualified from this years Military World Games hosted by the mainland following accusations of cheating at an event, according to a statement by the sports international association. The International Or...

Tiger Woods shares lead as weather delays new Japan US PGA Tour event

Inzai Japan, Oct 25 AFP The second round of the US PGA Tours inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan was postponed on Friday because of heavy rain with Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland leading the 78-player event. Officials made the decision half...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019