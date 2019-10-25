Veteran sports journalist and author K R Wadhwaney passes away at 90

Veteran sports journalist and author K R Wadhwaney passed away at his home here. Wadhwaney, 90, was suffering from old age related problems died peacefully on Thursday night at his home in Press Enclave, Saket.

The journalist is survived by his wife Asha, daughter Sneh and son Rohit. Wadhwaney's daughter, a former national level swimmer, is married to former India wicketkeeper bastman Vijay Dahiya.

His cremation will take place at Lodhi Road electric crematorium on Friday. Wadhwaney, who was born in Karachi (now in Pakistan), migrated to Lucknow after the partition in 1947. He started his career in Lucknow before moving to New Delhi in the 1960s. He remained active as a sports journalist for almost 50 years.

After working in top organisations, Wadhwaney later went on to become the Sports Editor of the Indian Express newspaper. He worked as a freelance writer for several Indian newspapers after his retirement. Wadhwaney had also written 31 books on sports and its various aspects.

