International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Read shakes off detractors to time run into semis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:18 IST
Rugby-Read shakes off detractors to time run into semis
Image Credit: pixabay

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has had his share of detractors in the last 12 months as he worked his way back to fitness from back surgery at the end of 2017, but the rampaging number eight is showing signs he is peaking at the right time.

Read leads New Zealand in his 51st test as captain against England in their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, on what will be his 34th birthday. That he is at the tournament at all is a testament to his tenacity after he had the surgery that was pinching nerves in his back and causing him pain in his legs in late 2017.

He did not make his comeback until the end of Super Rugby in 2018. Read had been criticized for what some pundits considered was lackluster play over the last 12 months, but coaches Steve Hansen and Ian Foster cautioned that the type of back surgery he had would take time to recover from.

"It does take time, it was just because when your nerves are blocked and not working properly, your whole body basically shuts down," Read told reporters this week. "I've worked hard to get back to it and it's probably taken a bit longer than what I anticipated.

"But I had this goal of what this tournament would bring, and I knew where I wanted to be and that's where I am now. I'm excited at what's coming." Read's excitement was no more evident than against Ireland in the World Cup quarter-final last week when he co-led the 'Kapa o Pango' haka with scrumhalf TJ Perenara and exuded a sense of bristling aggression.

While he may no longer range in the wide channels as frequently as he had in the past, Read was massive on defense for the All Blacks as he made all 14 of his tackles and was stinging in the contact areas. He also showcased that he was still potent on the attack, setting up Aaron Smith's first try, while he smashed into two defenders, got his hands free of the tackle and popped the ball to hooker Codie Taylor to score early in the second half.

Such was Read's performance he must have pushed fullback Beauden Barrett for the man-of-the-match award and it offered definitive proof he was peaking at just the right time. Read, however, is also winding down the clock on his test career, having signed a contract with Japanese club Toyota that starts after the World Cup and he considers that anything other than a third winners medal would be a failure.

"Of course, people are going to say we've failed if we don't win, but the nature of the All Blacks and the scrutiny we have, the expectation is to win," he said. "England is good enough to win and that's all we're focusing on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

Cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' may unleash strong winds, heavy rains

The cyclonic storm Kyarr is likely to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra in the next 12 hours and also cause strong winds, the Met Office said on Friday. The warning was...

FACTBOX-Australia's Uluru joins other cultural sites in fight for survival

Australia has banned climbers on Uluru, one of the countrys landmarks that is sacred to its indigenous custodians, becoming the latest cultural site around the world to close in order to protect its heritage and the environment. The giant ...

'Drones may deliver life-saving medicines during rush hour traffic'

Drones may deliver life-saving interventions faster than ambulances in the case of emergencies like drug-overdose, or a mass casualty scene, according to a study. The researchers, including those from the American Academy of Pediatrics in t...

OKEx Announces New Partnership with Klaytn - Kakao Corporation's Blockchain Project as Ecosystem Partner

OKExwww.okex.com, the world-leading digital asset exchange, is pleased to announce that it has officially joined Klaytn, a global public blockchain project backed by Kakao Corporation, as an Ecosystem Partner. Such partnership aims to drive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019