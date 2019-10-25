International Development News
Manchester City's Phil Foden enters Guinness World Records

Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden has forged his name into the Guinness World Records as the youngest player to win the Premier League title.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden (Photo/ Phil Foden Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden has forged his name into the Guinness World Records as the youngest player to win the Premier League title. Foden was aged 17 years and 350 days at the end of the 2017-18 season when City won the tournament.

The midfielder had made five appearances in that season for Manchester City and he also started in Champions League and Carabao Cup. "I am over the moon with this. I did not really know until someone else told me! It is nice to be recognised and cool to say I have got a world record," the official website of Guinness World Records quoted Foden as saying.

The 19-year-old also named Bernardo Silva as the most exciting player he has played with. "Everything has changed! I have seen a lot over the years, from the pitches we train on, to the coaches, to the stadium, and I think as a young player that is the most exciting thing. To be a part of a club that is constantly growing and moving in the right direction. It gives you that drive to keep improving yourself as all you want to do is remain a part of what is happening," Foden said.

Earlier this month, Liverpool's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold also entered the record book after the most number of assists by a defender in a single season of Premier League. The 21-year-old had racked in a total of 12 assists during the 2018/19 season.

Other footballers who have entered the record book are as follows: Youngest player to be nominated for the Ballon D'Or - Kylian Mbappe (18 years, 293 days)

The first winner of the women's Ballon D'Or - Ada Hegerberg Most goals scored in the UEFA Women's Champions League - Anja Mittag (51)

Fastest goal scored in the EPL - Shane Long (7.69 seconds) Youngest player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League - Jaoao Felix (19 years, 152 days)

Most regular-season goals in the National Women's Soccer League - Samantha Kerr (63) Most goals scored in La Liga - Lionel Messi (417)

Most World Cup finals as captain - Rafael Marquez (5) Oldest player at a FIFA World cup - Essam El-Hadary (45 years, 161 days)

Most EPL Hat-tricks - Sergio Aguero and Alan Shearer (11) (ANI)

