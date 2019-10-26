Chargers WR Allen, PK Badgley questionable at Chicago

International Development News
Development News Edition

  Reuters
  • |
  Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 01:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 01:30 IST
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen could miss Sunday's game at Chicago with a tender hamstring, and kicker Michael Badgley will also board the team charter listed as questionable. Allen didn't get much work in this week due to a hamstring injury and Badgley continues to fight a groin injury.

Allen was hurt in practice and unable to get on the field Thursday and Friday, which would push Mike Williams into the No. 1 wide receiver role against the Bears. Though Allen last missed a game in 2016 (torn ACL), he has been susceptible to soft-tissue injuries. Allen leads the Chargers with 44 receptions for 564 yards this season.

The Chargers did get good news on the injury front earlier in the week with Russell Okung ready to be activated to the 53-man roster after starting the season on the non-football injury list due to blood clots. Okung will be on a snap count but is available to face Chicago's strong pass rush, head coach Anthony Lynn said.

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram is also listed as questionable but is expected to return for the first time since Week 4 after making it through a complete practice Friday.

