MLB Notebook: League not done looking into Astros issue

Just because the Houston Astros fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman on Thursday for inappropriate comments toward a group of female reporters last week, does not mean that Major League Baseball is done looking into the incident. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday the league will continue the investigation into the matter after the World Series is completed, with no timetable on how long the next phase will take.

"I will say that there are a variety of issues," Manfred told reporters before Game 3 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Astros. "I'm not going to narrow the statement. We're going to continue to review the situation, have conversations with (Astros owner Jim) Crane. It's one thing to comment and investigate for 24 hours on a specific incident." According to a story Monday by Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein, Taubman taunted three female reporters following the Astros' pennant-clinching win against the New York Yankees.

--Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has won the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced. The 32-year-old Carrasco, who has born in Venezuela, has engaged in numerous charitable acts in his home country as well as other nations. He wins the award following a season in which he battled leukemia but later returned to pitch.

"Winning the Roberto Clemente Award is one of the most prestigious honors," Carrasco said in a news release. "This is something that I have dreamed of, and I am very excited to share this honor with the Cleveland Indians and my home country of Venezuela. I hope to continue giving back to others and inspire more players to help in the community." --The Boston Red Sox kept things in the American League East for their next head of baseball operations, hiring Tampa Bay executive Chaim Bloom for the post, multiple outlets reported.

In addition, mlb.com reported Friday that Brian O'Halloran was promoted to general manager from his role as assistant GM. He was one of three assistant GMs with the Red Sox. The 36-year-old Bloom will take over after Dave Dombrowski was fired before the end of this past regular season and less than one year after the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series.

--Texas Rangers outfielder/designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder, the team confirmed. Choo underwent the procedure last week. The 37-year-old is expected to recover in six to eight weeks.

The left-handed South Korean smacked a career-best 24 homers last season. He batted .265 with 61 RBIs in 151 games as he enters the final season of a seven-year, $130 million deal. He will earn $21 million in 2020. --After helping the Minnesota Twins set a major league record for home runs, James Rowson was hired by the Miami Marlins as their bench coach, ESPN reported.

And even though the Marlins are in MLB, not the NFL, Rowson will also hold the title of "offensive coordinator." Essentially, Rowson will be in charge of implementing the same hitting philosophy throughout the Marlins' minor league system. Rowson, 43, was the Twins' hitting coach this past season when the team clubbed 307 home runs, more than any team ever in a single season in major league history. He is also a former minor league hitting coordinator with the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, doing a short stint as the Cubs' hitting coach in 2012.

