International Development News
Development News Edition

Tsitsipas sets up Federer clash in Basel semi-finals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Basel
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 09:27 IST
Tsitsipas sets up Federer clash in Basel semi-finals
Image Credit: Flickr

Stefanos Tsitsipas set up his fourth meeting this season with Roger Federer after a 3-6 6-4 6-4 quarter-final comeback win over Filip Krajinovic at the Swiss Indoors on Friday. The Greek world number seven has beaten nine-time Basel champion Federer at the Australian Open while benefitting from a walkover on the clay in Rome. In between, Federer, 38, swept past the 21-year-old Greek in Dubai.

Top seed Federer on Thursday had already made sure of his spot in the semi-finals after Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka withdrew from their last-eight tie with a lower back injury just an hour after seeing off Frances Tiafoe in a gruelling second round clash. On Friday, Tsitsipas had to stage a fightback for a second straight match after recovering against qualifier Ricardas Berankis 24 hours earlier.

"Persistence was the key today," said third seed Tsitsipas. "I put a lot of emphasis on my serve. It was also crucial to stay concentrated, even if I was broken three times, unfortunately. But there were plenty of games where I played very confidently." Tsitsipas said his Australian Open fourth round defeat of Federer remains in his memory.

"It was one of the greatest moments of my career. Of course, the crowds love Roger -- but what can you do? "Roger understands the game very well, his serve is one of his biggest weapons and his movement and coverage help him," added the player who has also scored wins over Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in 2019.

Reilly Opelka fired 31 aces to reach the fifth semi-final of his career as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The 37th-ranked American's victory in 93 minutes also slowed the progress of his Spanish opponent in the chase for one of the two remaining places at the ATP Finals in London next month.

Opelka has reached four of his five semi-finals this season -- most recently at the start of the month in Tokyo -- as the 22-year-old works to broaden his game beyond just a huge serve. The 6ft 11in (2.11m) giant earned the only title of his career last February at Long Island, New York.

Opelka ended his afternoon when he set up two match points with an ace and then caught Bautista Agut wrong-footed with a winner into the empty court on his first chance. He will next play Alex de Minaur for a place in the final after the Australian defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

The 20-year-old wild card, who has trophies from Sydney, Atlanta, and Zhuhai this season, dominated his opponent in one and three-quarter hours as he competes in Basel for the first time. "You have to back yourself," said world number 28 De Minaur after his 31st win of the year. I was trying to dictate as much as I could. Things went well for me today, but my game is still a work in progress.

"It will be an incredibly tough challenge in the semis. But I'm happy I got there and I'm glad to be playing another day." De Minaur has a 3-0 record over Opelka with all the wins coming this year in Sydney, Atlanta, and Cincinnati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Monaco's Ben Yedder ends Nantes' perfect home run

Nantes, Oct 26 AFP Prolific striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed his ninth goal of the season as Monaco handed Nantes their first home Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign on Friday. Ben Yedder struck in the first half and had two more efforts ruled...

UPDATE 3-U.S., China say they are "close to finalizing" part of a Phase One trade deal

U.S. and Chinese officials are close to finalizing some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representatives office and Chinas Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue. The USTR p...

UPDATE 1-Horse racing-Horse death toll at Santa Anita climbs to 35

Mare G Q Covergirl was euthanized on Friday after she injured her two front legs while running on the training track at Santa Anita Park, bringing the death toll at the venue to 35 since Dec. 26. G Q Covergirl earned 200,730 in her 16 start...

Leicester make history with nine-goal destruction of Southampton

Leicester City went into the Premier League record books on Friday with a 9-0 hammering of Southampton that equalled the biggest ever win in the history of the division. Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019