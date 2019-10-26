International Development News
Development News Edition

Rivalries stay on the field: Kohli shares picture with de Villiers and Morgan

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a throwback picture with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and England captain Eoin Morgan, saying that rivalries stay on the field, but later the athletes should be able to laugh it off.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:12 IST
Rivalries stay on the field: Kohli shares picture with de Villiers and Morgan
Virat Kohli with Eoin Morgan and AB de Villiers . Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a throwback picture with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and England captain Eoin Morgan, saying that rivalries stay on the field, but later the athletes should be able to laugh it off. Kohli shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the post as "The beautiful thing about sport is that rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest. Play hard on the field but always be up for a laugh off it. What a blessing to have gotten to know so many amazing people through sport. @eoinmorgan16 @abdevilliers17".

India recently defeated South Africa 3-0 in the three-match Test series and with this, the team consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship standings. The side now has 240 points from five matches.

During the recent Test series against South Africa, Kohli became the only Indian batsman with the most number of 200 plus scores. He had achieved the feat during the second Test against the Proteas. Kohli also went past the 7000 runs mark in the series. The 30-year-old also surpassed former Australia batsman Don Bradman to record the most number of 150 plus scores as a captain.

Kohli now has 9 scores of 150 plus while captaining India, whereas Bradman had 8 scores of more than 150. Australia's Michael Clarke, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies' Brian Lara and South Africa's Graeme Smith are next on the list with 7 scores of 150+ each.

Earlier this year, Kohli surpassed Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain. The 30-year-old Kohli had 27 wins to his credit before the second Test match against West Indies, but with the win, Kohli took his tally to 28 wins in the longest format of the game.

The 30-year-old now has 29 wins from 49 matches as Test skipper. MS Dhoni had scripted 27 Test wins from 60 matches. (ANI)

Also Read: Virat Kohli is most important man in Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ajay Chautala granted furlough

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautalas father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail here after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted furlough for two weeks, officials said. Ajay Chautala is schedul...

Dutch Brexit beach party suffers its own postponement

A Dutch beach party billed as a symbolic chance to wave good-bye to Britain as London battles to leave the European Union, has suffered its own postponement, organizers announced Saturday. Thousands of people have already signed up for fest...

Iraqis gather for more protests after violence kills 40

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in central Baghdad on Saturday, brandishing Iraqi flags and calling Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi a worm, after a day of violent protests in which at least 40 people were killed. Some 200 of the prot...

Exercise helps heart failure patients: Study

A new study has found that exercise results in improved health of blood vessels in heart, even for those who had experienced heart failure. The research from the University of Missouri has found exercise can improve the health of blood vess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019