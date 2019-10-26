Imrul Kyles called up after Tamim Iqbal opts out India tour

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out from India tour due to personal reason and Imrul Kyles has been called up as a replacement for the three T20Is. Iqbal and his wife are expecting their second child later this month. It is, however, not clear whether Imrul will stay on with the touring party for the subsequent Test series or not.

Tamim, who is also nursing a rib injury, was named in the T20I side but had informed the BCB that he might have to skip the second Test, in Kolkata from November 22, to be with his wife, ESPNcricinfo reported. He has since decided to be with his wife for the weeks leading up to the delivery date too.

"Tamim had informed us earlier that he would miss the second Test in Kolkata but now he will be with his wife for the coming weeks," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said. He becomes the second player to opt out from India tour after Mohammad Saifuddin was ruled out with a back injury.

India is slated to play three T20Is and two Test matches against Bangladesh. The first T20I will be played on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)

