International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Rugby-Brilliant England hammer New Zealand to reach World Cup final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 17:11 IST
UPDATE 3-Rugby-Brilliant England hammer New Zealand to reach World Cup final
Image Credit: Flickr

England produced one of their greatest-ever performances to end New Zealand's bid for a third successive World Cup on Saturday, utterly outplaying them during an extraordinary 19-7 semi-final victory and reaching the final for the first time in 12 years. England dominated from first to last, looking sharper, faster, stronger and more inventive in attack and fearsomely aggressive in defense and in the breakdown, where again the dynamic young duo of Sam Underhill and Tom Curry were immense.

New Zealand, who had not lost a World Cup match since the 2007 quarter-finals, barely threatened all night. The victory swept England into their fourth final and first since 2007, where they will face either South Africa or Wales. They are seeking their second victory after 2003 when they became the first - and only - northern hemisphere country to triumph.

Coach Eddie Jones's side scored after 90 seconds through center Manu Tuilagi, built their lead through the nerveless goalkicking of recalled flyhalf George Ford, who scored 12 points and were absolutely on top throughout. "New Zealand is the gods of rugby so we had to take it to them and put them on the back foot as much as we could," said Jones, who was in charge of Australia when they were beaten by England in 2003 final.

"We have been subconsciously preparing for this game for two and a half years and when you ingrain habits in players it is easy to sustain." New Zealand, who had won 15 of the teams' last 16 meetings, never got a foothold in the game. It is a long time since any All Black side was kept so at bay and they had no complaints after losing to England at a World Cup for the first time.

"Congratulations to England, they were deserved winners tonight," said coach Steve Hansen. "There's no shame in being beaten by them - though there is a lot of hurts. "The team that took the game won the game, but we have no regrets. Sometimes sport isn't fair but tonight it was."

After showing their intent not to buy into the 'All Black aura' by defying the officials and lining up against the Haka in a V formation, England backed it up once the whistle had sounded, scoring a brilliant try through Tuilagi after a sustained, high-paced assault that swept the width of the pitch and had forwards and backs alike handling with mesmerizing skill. That set the template for the half, with Owen Farrell and Ford full of speed and invention, fully vindicating Jones's decision to restore them to the dual playmaker role.

The All Blacks never fired a shot and would have been relieved to have reached halftime only 10-0 down after Ford popped over a late penalty and an Underhill try was ruled out by the TMO. The only previous time New Zealand had failed to score in the first half of a World Cup match was when they were beaten by Australia in the 1991 semis and, though a year ago they came back from 15-0 down at Twickenham to triumph 16-15, this time there was to be no recovery.

ENGLAND GIFT England suffered another TMO setback when Ben Youngs' clever try was ruled out for a knock-on but a Ford penalty made it 13-0 as the rattled All Blacks continued to make uncharacteristic mistakes.

They have then gifted seven points when, for the first time, England's lineout malfunctioned and Jamie George threw the ball straight into the arms of Ardie Savea, who fell over the line. England struck back immediately though after a huge hit on Jordie Barrett by Underhill forced a knock-on and from the subsequent attack New Zealand offended on their line again and Ford landed the kick.

Even after injuries forced a major backline reshuffle, Jones's side kept their shape in attack and Ford, taking on the kicking duties after Farrell looked to be struggling with a thigh problem after a big hit, added another three-pointer to give England breathing space. With the man of the matching lock Maro Itoje leading by example, England maintained their extraordinary tackle work rate to the end as the All Blacks were ultimately left powerless to stop the Webb Ellis Cup slipping out of their iron grip.

(Editing by Tony Lawrence)

Also Read: Soccer-'Czech Cobra' Ondrasek makes dream debut in win over England

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team were beaten by a better side.The...

Turkey says German proposal on Syria safe zone not realistic

Turkey does not find a German proposal on creating an international safe zone in northeast Syria realistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maa...

Public did not want BJP government in Haryana: Cong leader Kumari Selja

Former Union Minister and Congress Haryana unit president Kumari Selja on Saturday said the BJP was so hungry of power that they did not accept peoples wish which was to see him out of power in the state. Speaking to ANI, Selja said The BJP...

Ram temple construction will start by Dec 6: Sakshi Maharaj

Controversial BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday claimed that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start by December 6 following the Supreme Courts judgement. The construction of Ram temple will commence before December 6. I want t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019