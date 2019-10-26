International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 17:22 IST
Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat
Image Credit: Flickr

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his side's eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team was beaten by a better side.

The 2003 champions rattled the All Blacks from the opening whistle with a Manu Tuilagi try in the second minute, setting the tone for the rest of the match as they put pressure on New Zealand's lineout and at the breakdown. They played much of the game inside New Zealand's half, suffocated the All Blacks attack and will now meet the winner of Sunday's second semi-final between Wales and South Africa.

"They were deserved winners," Hansen told reporters. "You had two very, very good sides going at each other and the team that took the game won the game. "We have got no regrets. I'm very proud of the All Blacks. They have played very well but... we got beaten by a better side."

The All Blacks had entered the tournament as favorites to win the Webb Ellis trophy for a third successive time but instead were left chasing a team who had undergone a major overhaul from the side that did not progress past the pool phase in 2015. The loss was more significant because it signaled the end of an unprecedented era of success for the team under Hansen.

The 60-year-old had been involved with the side for 16 years, as an assistant for eight years under Graham Henry and then as head coach, and is stepping down after the tournament. Under Hansen, they had a win-rate approaching 90 percent as they continued to reshape the game and force the rest of the world to try and peg them back.

The forwards, however, were not as dominant or menacing as the side that won the 2015 tournament, with England's pack far more destructive in contact and defense. Against the fearless twin opensides of Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, and faced with a career-defining performance from lock Maro Itoje, the All Blacks were first beaten up, then ground down.

The backs have also stuttered over the last two years in the face of the aggressive defenses that have developed in the northern hemisphere and while they managed to get wide at times they were often smothered or forced out by covering tacklers. "England were better than us at dominating the parts of the game that we wanted to dominate," Hansen said.

"You have to give them credit ... and good luck to them next week."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Rugby-Ringrose in for Aki as Ireland gear up for All Blacks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar rebels kidnap over 40 police, soldiers in Rakhine: army

Yangon, Oct 26 AFP Ethnic Rakhine rebels took more than 40 police officers and soldiers hostage in a brazen raid on a ferry on Saturday, Myanmars military said, the latest flare-up in the restive western region. The military has deployed th...

VBA was reason Cong-NCP didn't come to power in Maha: Sawant

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA ate into the votes of the Congress-NCP and ensured the defeat of the opposition alliance in 25 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Saturday. The VBA stopped the Congress-NCP...

Mandate is to sit in opposition, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the mandate for his party in Maharashtra elections is to sit in the opposition and they have fully accepted it. Speaking to media persons here, Pawar said the newly-elected...

Entertainment News Roundup: G-Dragon's military discharge; Zubin Mehta ends tenure and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragons military dischargeFans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019